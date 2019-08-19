More News:

August 19, 2019

Of 42 ranked states, Pennsylvania has the worst community college system, report says

New Jersey's schools fare better in WalletHub survey, placing 11th

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Community College
The Community College of Philadelphia.

The Community College of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania has the worst community college system in the country, according to a new report released by WalletHub. 

The report analyzed the systems of 42 states based on both individual community colleges, as well as metrics like cost and financing, career outcomes, and education outcomes. 

MORE NEWS: Bon Jovi hosts campaign fundraiser for Sen. Cory Booker

Pennsylvania ranked worst on the list at No. 42 and several of the state's schools ranked among the worst in WalletHub's study of 710 community colleges – Reading Area Community College in Berks County (No. 701); Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown (697); and Community College of Philadelphia (698).

Community College of Philadelphia's score was hurt by it ranking 702nd in WalletHub's cost and financing analysis. In the education and career outcomes categories, CCP had average scores.

A more detailed breakdown of each state's community college system found that in Pennsylvania, community colleges in Butler, Luzner, Beaver, Delaware, and Bucks counties were the top five ranked in the state.

Here are the study's 10 worst performing community college systems by state:

42. Pennsylvania
41. Ohio
40. Illinois
39. South Carolina
38. North Carolina
37. Massachusetts
36. Idaho
35. Connecticut
34. Virginia
33. Texas  

New Jersey's community college system fared better in WalletHub's rankings, finishing among the top third of states at No. 11 – just behind Tennessee at No. 10 and ahead of Mississippi at No. 12. Raritan Valley Community College in Somerset County in North Jersey was the highest ranked school in the state, placing 20th nationwide. Burlington County College was the best community college in South Jersey, finishing 24th in the U.S. overall.

Delaware was not included in the survey along with seven other states.

