More Culture:

February 25, 2019

Penn sophomore wins Oscar for 'Period. End of Sentence.'

Claire Sliney was executive producer on the film chosen as best documentary short at the 91st Academy Awards

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Academy Awards
period end of sentence Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the Oscar for best documentary short subject, 'Period. End of Sentence.' during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

University of Pennsylvania sophomore Claire Sliney took home an Oscar last night. 

Sliney is an executive producer on the now award-winning documentary short "Period. End of Sentence.," which told the story of stigmas surrounding menstruation in a rural village outside New Delhi in India. 

MORE OSCARS: 'Green Book' wins best picture in upset at the 2019 Oscars

Sliney started work on the project when she was still in high school in Los Angeles. It was at a U.N. Commission on the Status of Women hearing where she and her friends learned that in some developing countries, women don't have access to sanitary pads — often causing them to drop out of school. 

This led Sliney to eventually form the nonprofit The Pad Project, which works with local experts and activists to bring a specially-designed machine to developing countries that actually makes biodegradable pads from locally sourced materials. 

In "Period. End of Sentence." women from Haipur, India, work to install this machine in their village, discuss the stigmas behind menstruation, and the importance of education. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Academy Awards Philadelphia Documentaries University of Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' worst 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022419MarcusSmith

Celebrities

Q&A with Jonathan Van Ness from 'Queer Eye' ahead of his 'Road to Beijing' tour
Jonathan Van Ness

Environment

Pennsylvania state rep: We need carbon dioxide because I like vegetables
Daryl Metcalfe Pennsylvania

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Travel

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts
passport

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved