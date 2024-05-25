Woman dies after falling onto tracks of Broad Stree Line

Service was suspended on the Broad Street Line Friday evening after a woman fell onto the tracks and was killed by an oncoming train.

The rider fell onto the tracks just before 3:30 p.m. at Lombard-South Station. She was struck by a train pulling into the station and died on the scene. Service was suspended in both directions for multiple hours from Walnut-Locust to NRG Station as a result.

SEPTA Spokerpson Andrew Busch told the Inquirer that the transit operator reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.



“There didn’t appear to be anything going on around her” Busch said. “As far we know, no one else was traveling with her.”



SEPTA ran shuttle buses between Walnut-Locust and NRG going both directions before normal service resumed just after 7:30 p.m.

From 8:00 p.m. until the end of service, riders were also asked to board northbound trains on the southbound platforms at Tasker-Morris, Ellsworth-Federal and Lombard-South, though SEPTA said it was due to "scheduled maintenance work."