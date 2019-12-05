More Culture:

December 05, 2019

Pet of the Week: Ladybird

This sweetheart can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Ladybird Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Ladybird can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue. She's a sweet cat in need of a loving home.

Ladybird, a 5-month-old domestic shorthair cat, is in need of a home. If you're looking for a quiet sweetheart, then look no further than the new Pet of the Week!

Ladybird was rescued, along with her brother, by a good Samaritan after they were found abandoned in South Philly.

She is cautious in new environments, but warmed up quickly to life indoors with her loving foster family. She is young, playful and gets along well with other cats in the home.

Ladybird is a gentle spirit who can often be found lounging on a window sill, soaking up the sun and observing the passing birds. 

Although she may be shy at first, she craves human attention and will chirp to ask for pets or lovingly graze against your leg. With a little extra love and patience, Ladybird will blossom into a wonderful, devoted companion.

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to adopt Ladybird!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Street Tails Animal Rescue Cats Animals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies taking a big gamble on Zack Wheeler — and they better hope it pays off
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies_120519_usat

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies should STILL break the bank for Gerrit Cole, and here's why
Gerrit_Cole_Phillies_pro_Astros_120419_USAT

Films

Sixers' Joel Embiid almost starred in an Adam Sandler movie
Embiid Movie Sixers

Food & Drink

Save the date for Center City District Restaurant Week
Scarpetta Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved