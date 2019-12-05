Ladybird, a 5-month-old domestic shorthair cat, is in need of a home. If you're looking for a quiet sweetheart, then look no further than the new Pet of the Week!

Ladybird was rescued, along with her brother, by a good Samaritan after they were found abandoned in South Philly.

She is cautious in new environments, but warmed up quickly to life indoors with her loving foster family. She is young, playful and gets along well with other cats in the home.

Ladybird is a gentle spirit who can often be found lounging on a window sill, soaking up the sun and observing the passing birds.

Although she may be shy at first, she craves human attention and will chirp to ask for pets or lovingly graze against your leg. With a little extra love and patience, Ladybird will blossom into a wonderful, devoted companion.

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to adopt Ladybird!

