September 19, 2019

Pet of the Week: Sweet Dee

Adopt this friendly dog from Street Tails Animal Rescue, and then binge watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' together

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Sweet Dee Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Meet Sweet Dee! She can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Time to meet our new Pet of the Week!

Her name is Sweet Dee – yes, just like the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" character – and she's a 7-year-old pit bull mix who is friendly, playful and easy going.

Pet of the Week: Sweet DeeCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

With Sweet Dee by your side you'll see why it's always sunny in Philadelphia.

She's a big fan of butt scratches, destroying tennis balls and naps. 

Sweet Dee is particular about her doggy friends (you never know who might be related to the McPoyles), but has lived in harmony with a feline friend before (it may or may not have been Jack Bauer).

You can adopt her by filling out an application from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

