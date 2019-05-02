Meet the Pet of the Week: Babe

In hopes of finding forever homes for some of the region's homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Last week's pet, Steve Buscemi, has been adopted.

This week's Pet of the Week, Babe, would want you all to herself.

Source/Street Tails Source/Street Tails Babe prefers a one-on-one relationship.



NAME: Babe

AGE: 3 years old

BREED: Pitt Bull Mix

TEMPERAMENT: Babe can be picky about who she lets into her inner circle, but if you make the cut you will have a loyal friend for life. Sorry cats, you can’t sit with us.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: This beautiful pup is as stunning as she is sweet. Whether you are seeking a running partner or someone who just wants to Netflix and chill, Babe is eager to be your girl.

Babe’s tired of being stressed out in a kennel and would much rather curl up next to you on your sofa. Babe is looking for a forever home without other animals or small children. She doesn’t mind children, she just prefers to lead a quieter life (we’re sure some of you out there can relate). Babe needs someone who’s willing to work to prove to her that this relationship is forever, but the love that Babe has to give is worth the effort. Adopt Babe by filling out an application at streettails.org.

Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.