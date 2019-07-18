More Culture:

July 18, 2019

Pet of the Week: Hedgehog

Will you be able to keep up with this little guy?

By PhillyVoice staff
Want a jogging buddy?

Are you looking for a companion who can keep up with your active lifestyle?

If so, Hedgehog cannot wait to make your acquaintance.

NAME: Hedgehog

AGE: 1-2 Years Old

BREED: Miniature Schnauzer Mix

TEMPERAMENT: Hedgehog is quick witted, outgoing, and always looking to make a new friend. He is potty trained and knows basic commands.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Exuberant and playful, this bouncy young pup would make a great jogging partner or agility dog. Hedgehog is a happy-go-lucky dog with a friendly disposition. He would do best in a home with older children and would very much enjoy a canine sibling of any size to wrestle with.

If you’re looking for an adorable adventure buddy who will always make you smile, Hedgehog is waiting for you at Street Tails Animal Rescue. For more information, fill out an application at Streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

 

