Pet of the Week: Hedgehog

Are you looking for a companion who can keep up with your active lifestyle?
If so, Hedgehog cannot wait to make your acquaintance.
Source/Street Tails
Hedgehog
NAME: Hedgehog
AGE: 1-2 Years Old
BREED: Miniature Schnauzer Mix
TEMPERAMENT: Hedgehog is quick witted, outgoing, and always looking to make
a new friend. He is potty trained and knows basic commands.
FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Exuberant and
playful, this bouncy young pup would make a great jogging partner or
agility dog. Hedgehog is a happy-go-lucky dog with a friendly disposition.
He would do best in a home with older children and would very much enjoy a
canine sibling of any size to wrestle with.
If you’re looking for an
adorable adventure buddy who will always make you smile, Hedgehog is
waiting for you at Street Tails Animal Rescue. For more information, fill out an application at
Streettails.org.
