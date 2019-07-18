Pet of the Week: Hedgehog

Are you looking for a companion who can keep up with your active lifestyle?

If so, Hedgehog cannot wait to make your acquaintance.



Source/Street Tails Source/Street Tails Hedgehog



NAME: Hedgehog



AGE: 1-2 Years Old

BREED: Miniature Schnauzer Mix

TEMPERAMENT: Hedgehog is quick witted, outgoing, and always looking to make a new friend. He is potty trained and knows basic commands.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Exuberant and playful, this bouncy young pup would make a great jogging partner or agility dog. Hedgehog is a happy-go-lucky dog with a friendly disposition. He would do best in a home with older children and would very much enjoy a canine sibling of any size to wrestle with.

If you’re looking for an adorable adventure buddy who will always make you smile, Hedgehog is waiting for you at Street Tails Animal Rescue. For more information, fill out an application at Streettails.org.