Pet of the Week: Nickelodeon

Hey Nickelodeon fans, see if you remember all your favorite shows below as we introduce you to our latest Pet of the Week whose name is, what else, Nickelodeon.

Source/Street Tails This little guy will keep you well entertained.





Name: Nickelodeon

Age: 6 Years-Old

Breed: Maltese/Terrier Mix

Temperament: Nickelodeon will make a very devoted pet. He is a sweet natured, super snuggly, and eager to please.

Brief Bio/Fun Facts: HEY DUDE! WHAT WOULD YOU DO if we told you we have one T.U.F.F. PUPPY would love nothing more than to join your family?

Meet Nickelodeon! This loyal, low shed pup is really ALL THAT! He is sweet and affectionate to every human he meets, and wants to spend every second cuddling or playing with you. As a people-oriented dog, he would do best with a family who spends a lot of time at home so they can give him the love and attention he deserves. This little RUGRAT is a fan of all WILD AND CRAZY KIDS but would prefer to be the only dog in the home. If you can provide a warm lap and belly rubs, Nickelodeon will be sure to show his gratitude with lots of loving kisses.

Do you have the GUTS to bring home a new best friend? We DOUBLE DARE you to go to Streettails.org to fill out an application.

By the way: everything in all caps is (or was) a show on Nickelodeon