Endeavor Athletic just opened a flashy new boutique in Ardmore's Suburban Square

When Philly-based Endeavor Athletic first opened it's flashy red doors on 18th Street in Rittenhouse last spring, no one had any idea what the company would bring to the local fitness scene. In addition to their high-end men's and women's fitness apparel offerings, this storefront has become a local hub for pop-up workouts of all kinds.

And now, the fitness brand has expanded to open another storefront in Ardmore's Suburban Square. Here, Endeavor will be joining the flourishing wellness community at Suburban Square with its storefront neighboring Lifetime Fitness, SoulCycle, and the soon-to-open Juice Press.

Here's what their gorgeous new Suburban Square store looks like:

Created and rigorously tested by world-class athletes, Endeavor’s collection of technical apparel combines advanced fabrics, technology and design features that work together to enhance performance through fit, fabric and comfort. However, specific to this store, shoppers will find that Endeavor is hosting local bag company Arden and James alongside their signature collection.

