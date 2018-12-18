More Health:

December 18, 2018

Endeavor Athletic just opened a flashy new boutique in Ardmore's Suburban Square

Here's your look inside

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Apparel
endeavor athletic suburban square Photo courtesy/Endeavor Athletic

The new Endeavor Athletic outpost in Suburban Square is located at 24 Parking Plaza in Ardmore.

When Philly-based Endeavor Athletic first opened it's flashy red doors on 18th Street in Rittenhouse last spring, no one had any idea what the company would bring to the local fitness scene. In addition to their high-end men's and women's fitness apparel offerings, this storefront has become a local hub for pop-up workouts of all kinds. 

And now, the fitness brand has expanded to open another storefront in Ardmore's Suburban Square. Here, Endeavor will be joining the flourishing wellness community at Suburban Square with its storefront neighboring Lifetime Fitness, SoulCycle, and the soon-to-open Juice Press. 

Here's what their gorgeous new Suburban Square store looks like:

endeavor athletic interior 1

Created and rigorously tested by world-class athletes, Endeavor’s collection of technical apparel combines advanced fabrics, technology and design features that work together to enhance performance through fit, fabric and comfort. However, specific to this store, shoppers will find that Endeavor is hosting local bag company Arden and James alongside their signature collection. 

endeavor athletic interior 2

"The Main Line community’s enthusiasm for health and wellness continues to inspire us to deliver the highest quality apparel to not only meet their standards but help everyone achieve their personal best,” says Endeavor founder and Philly-native Colby Cohen, who is also a former professional hockey player. 
endeavor athletic interior 3


Like at their Rittenhouse Square location, Endeavor will be welcoming pop-up workouts and fitness classes to their Suburban Square storefront in January, which is located at 24 Parking Plaza in Ardmore. However, you can also peruse all of Endeavor's offerings online here

Bailey King
bailey@phillyvoice.com

