September 04, 2021

Philadelphia among top Airbnb destinations for Labor Day

The vacation rental company cited Made in America as the top draw for travelers

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Airbnb
Airbnb Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Airbnb ranked Philadelphia among the top 10 travel destinations for Labor Day in 2021.

Airbnb named Philadelphia as one of the top trending destinations for Labor Day weekend globally, citing the Made in America festival as a big draw for travelers.

The number of searches for accommodations in Philadelphia for the first weekend of September increased by more than 150%, making the city the third most popular destination for the holiday weekend.

The company said large and mid-sized cities are trending this year after many cities are hosting large events for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In Philadelphia, Made in America is expected to draw crowds of 50,000 to 60,000 people. Organizers announced the return of the Sept. 4-5 event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway earlier this year. 

Despite the recent, severe flooding in the city, Mayor Jim Kenney said the concert is still on for the holiday weekend.

The Schuylkill River, which runs behind Philadelphia Museum of Art where the concert's stage is located, flooded after the storm and reached near-historic levels.

Construction on the stage and concert grounds were delayed slightly due to the weather, but Kenney confirmed Friday that the show will go on.

City officials said concertgoers should use public transportation to get to the concert, as most SEPTA services are up and running.

Philadelphia was also named among the top destinations for extended weekend stays for the fall.

The vacation rental company said it reached its biggest night ever in the United States for rentals a few weeks ago, and its biggest night globally since the pandemic began with more than four million guests staying on Airbnb.

Top destinations:

• Anchorage, AK
• Kansas City, MO
• Philadelphia, PA
• Mexico City, Mexico
• Kenai Peninsula, AK
• East Bay, CA
• Seattle, WA
• San Juan, Puerto Rico
• Santa Fe, NM
• Greensboro, NC

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Airbnb Philadelphia Rental Vacation Concert Event Made in America

