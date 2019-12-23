More News:

December 23, 2019

Arson suspects filmed setting East Mount Airy home on fire with family inside

Video captures moment when two men hit property with molotov cocktail

Michael Tanenbaum
Mount Airy Fire Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police are searching for two men who set fire to a home in East Mount Airy on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Two suspects who lit a home on fire in East Mount Airy on Saturday are being sought by arson investigators after video of the incident was recovered by Philadelphia police.

The fire occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 7400 block of Rugby Street. Footage of the incident shows two unknown males dousing part of the property with a flammable liquid. Soon after, flames are seen leaping from the side of the building after the suspects launched a Molotov cocktail, police said.

Authorities said a mother was at home with her child at the time of the fire, according to FOX29. When she heard the fire alarm, she noticed flames outside near her air conditioning unit and was able to evacuate safely with the child.

The first suspect seen in the video is described as a black male with a thin build in his late 30s or early 40s. The second suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s with facial hair and a thin build.

Anyone who recognizes the men seen in the video or has information about this incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-TIPS or email tips@phillypolice.com.

Michael Tanenbaum
