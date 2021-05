Philadelphia Eagles 2021 schedule

While the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, the order in which the Birds will play them was unknown. Here's the Eagles' 2021 regular season schedule, which only includes two nationally televised games. All times below are Eastern Standard Time.

• Week 1: Eagles at Falcons, September 12, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 2: 49ers at Eagles, September 19, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys, September 27 (MNF), 8:15 p.m.



• Week 4: Chiefs at Eagles, October 3, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 5: Eagles at Panthers, October 10, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 6: Buccaneers at Eagles, October 14 (TNF), 8:20 p.m.



• Week 7: Eagles at Raiders, October 24, 4:05 p.m.



• Week 8: Eagles at Lions, October 31, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 9: Chargers at Eagles, November 7, 4:05 p.m.

• Week 10: Eagles at Broncos, November 14, 4:25 p.m.



• Week 11: Saints at Eagles, November 21, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 12: Eagles at Giants, November 28, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 13: Eagles at Jets, December 5, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 14: BYE



• Week 15: Football Team at Eagles, December 18 or 19, Time TBD



• Week 16: Giants at Eagles, December 26, 1:00 p.m.



• Week 17: Eagles at Football Team, January 2, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 18: Cowboys at Eagles, January 9, 1:00 p.m.



