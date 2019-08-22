More Sports:

August 22, 2019

Philly-area billboards troll Jerry Jones, Cowboys over 'Zeke Who?' comments

Eagles fans seem more than happy to laugh while their rivals from Dallas struggle to get on the same page

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Ezekiel Elliott billboard philadelphia u/Longbow90/Reddit

A billboard near I-95 in the Philadelphia area teases Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and aggrieved running back Ezekiel Elliott, about their ongoing contract dispute.

The NFL regular season kicks off two weeks from Thursday, but Eagles fans are already in mid-season form when it comes to trash talk. On Wednesday, reports started surfacing of billboards in the Philadelphia area aimed at teasing their favorite targets: Dallas Cowboys fans.

The billboards are designed to troll Cowboys fans about the ongoing Ezekiel Elliott holdout situation. Elliott, one of the best running backs in the league, would like to be paid more money before the season begins. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the guy with the checkbook, seems less interested in the concept. On paper, it's a routine stalemate. 

Then, last week, in a press scrum, Jones offered up a truly boneheaded remark when asked about Elliott after a preseason game.

"Zeke who?" Jones asked, jokingly. Elliott and his agent didn't enjoy the remark, according to ESPN, meaning there's now even more tension building between the two parties as the regular season draws close.

Meanwhile, Eagles fans are reveling in the dysfunction, so much so that some fans seemingly bought billboard space just to laugh at the Cowboys' misfortune, in at least two places in the Philly area:

The exact locations of the taunting billboards aren't clear, though we're piecing together a quasi-map according to some who've seen the billboards in person:

This is a pretty strong flex from Eagles fans, who are in a good mood ahead of this season. The Birds are expected to win the NFC East and contend deep into the playoffs, as long as Carson Wentz stays healthy. The Cowboys, meanwhile, don't pose much of a threat in the NFC East, or at all, while Elliott is away from the team.

Oh, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have won three playoff games this during this millennium. That might also have something to do with it.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Billboards Bensalem Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones Ezekiel Elliott Football Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved