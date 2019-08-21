More Culture:

August 21, 2019

Larsa Pippen shoots down rumors of romance with Sixers' Ben Simmons

Gossip sites drew a tenuous connection between the two, but Pippen denied it all in an Instagram post

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Sixers
Ben Simmons larsa pippen rumors Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Ben Simmons, reacting to a foul call during the 2017-18 NBA season. Simmons was linked to Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, by gossip sites this week. The rumors appear to have been unfounded.

Of the Sixers' two franchise players, Ben Simmons is featured in tabloid news far more frequently than the reclusive Joel Embiid.

Simmons' latest appearance in Hollywood headlines surfaced Wednesday, when the unverifiable Internet rumor mill tried to link Simmons to NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, and good friend of the Kardashian family, Larsa Pippen.

MORE CULTURE: 'Hamilton' takes the long road to Philadelphia

The two were reportedly spotted entering, and then leaving, a club called The Highlight Room in Hollywood on Monday night. There were no reports of the two actually being spotted together in the club; the closest anyone came to drawing a connection was that Simmons and Pippen happened to leave the club around the same time, though not together.

Still, the Internet churned, and soon sites with substantial followings were lobbing up salacious headlines about Simmons' potential new romantic interest:

Instead, Pippen herself took to Instagram to shoot down the rumors, according to TMZ.

"I never even saw him, let alone left with him," Pippen wrote in an Instagram story. "He dated my BFFs sister, and I would never."

Pippen, 45, is close with both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, according to TMZ, which would have made Pippen linking up with Simmons just months after he broke up with Kendall Jenner more than a little odd.

Simmons, 23, is weathering yet another interesting offseason. Just this month, Simmons shared his experience with feeling racially profiled at an Australian casino, and earlier this summer he received some backlash from angry Australians when he decided to forgo playing for Australia in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The Sixers kick off the regular season Oct. 23 against the Celtics.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Sixers Philadelphia Basketball Instagram NBA Rumors Hollywood Nightlife Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Festivals

Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso
Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved