Larsa Pippen shoots down rumors of romance with Sixers' Ben Simmons

Of the Sixers' two franchise players, Ben Simmons is featured in tabloid news far more frequently than the reclusive Joel Embiid.

Simmons' latest appearance in Hollywood headlines surfaced Wednesday, when the unverifiable Internet rumor mill tried to link Simmons to NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, and good friend of the Kardashian family, Larsa Pippen.

The two were reportedly spotted entering, and then leaving, a club called The Highlight Room in Hollywood on Monday night. There were no reports of the two actually being spotted together in the club; the closest anyone came to drawing a connection was that Simmons and Pippen happened to leave the club around the same time, though not together.

Still, the Internet churned, and soon sites with substantial followings were lobbing up salacious headlines about Simmons' potential new romantic interest:

Instead, Pippen herself took to Instagram to shoot down the rumors, according to TMZ.

"I never even saw him, let alone left with him," Pippen wrote in an Instagram story. "He dated my BFFs sister, and I would never."

Pippen, 45, is close with both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, according to TMZ, which would have made Pippen linking up with Simmons just months after he broke up with Kendall Jenner more than a little odd.

Simmons, 23, is weathering yet another interesting offseason. Just this month, Simmons shared his experience with feeling racially profiled at an Australian casino, and earlier this summer he received some backlash from angry Australians when he decided to forgo playing for Australia in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The Sixers kick off the regular season Oct. 23 against the Celtics.

