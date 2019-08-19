There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Sometime within the past week, a mural dedicated to Anthony Bourdain popped up in Fishtown near the Honeygrow Test Kitchen.

The influential chef, author and host of "Parts Unknown," died by suicide on June 8, 2018. A little over a year later, this new street art by @jespaints seems to honor his legacy.

Honeygrow posted about the Bourdain mural and gave a shoutout to the artist "for the reminder why so many of us started caring about food in the first place."

Find the mural at N. Front St. and E. Oxford St. in Fishtown.

This isn't the first local tribute to Bourdain, who was born in New York and spent most of his childhood in New Jersey.

Philly's Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots created a memorial playlist to honor the chef after his death and this summer, New Jersey launched the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail with all 10 spots chosen based off "Parts Unknown."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.