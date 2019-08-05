More News:

August 05, 2019

Sixers' Ben Simmons calls out alleged racial profiling at Australian casino

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Race Relations Casinos
Ben Simmons Casino BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons believes he and his friends were racially profiled at Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has been back home in Australia lately enjoying the NBA offseason — or trying to, at least.

Simmons was raised in Melbourne and has become one of Australia's most prominent athletes. He's depicted in more than one mural in his hometown and has previously represented the Australian national team. All of this is to say it would be difficult not to recognize him given the visibility that comes with his accomplishments. 

RELATED: Sixers unveil new classic edition uniform based on 1970s design

Early Monday morning, Simmons and three of his friends went to Melbourne's Crown Casino, TMZ Sports reported. Only one of the four men, Sixers photographer Alex Subers, was going to be granted entry to the casino. Subers happened to be the only white person in the group. Simmons and the other two men, Tahj Malone and a friend named Mike, both black, were checked and denied entry, Simmons said. 

Simmons initially uploaded a video explaining what happened on Instagram. It was later deleted but surfaced on Twitter. 

"I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn’t get checked to go into the casino is this guy,” Simmons said, indicating Subers. 

He added, "Wow, we got a long way to go."

Simmons signed a five-year, $170 million contract with the Sixers last month and recently attended a charity youth basketball event in Melbourne.

Crown Casino had not issued a statement on the incident as of Monday afternoon.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Race Relations Casinos Melbourne Ben Simmons Australia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies could face unforeseen consequences for demoting Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco-Phillies_031819_usat

Investigations

Bucks County man charged for alleged threats against Temple University
Bucks County man allegedly threatens Temple

Health News

If you smoke pot, your anesthesiologist needs to know
Anesthesia Sedation Surgery 04172019

Eagles

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll
080519SidneyJones

Politics

Alejandro Bedoya calls for Congress to 'end gun violence' at Philadelphia Union game
Alejandro Bedoya gun reform

Food & Drink

Join WMMR's Preston & Steve at White Dog Cafe for third Dining Out for the Dogs
Dining Out for the Dogs at White Dog Cafe

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved