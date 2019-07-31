More Sports:

July 31, 2019

Sixers' Ben Simmons dunks all over kids in Australia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Simmons Australia Charity KYLE TERADA/USA TODAY

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons attended a Helping Hoops charity event in Melbourne, Australia on July 31, 2019.

Sixers fans have lately been seeing a lot of Ben Simmons getting in offseason work on the court, where gym videos show him knocking down jump shots with apparent ease.

Everyone hopes that translates into NBA action, and we see a much-improved player willing to shoot in games that matter in October.

For now, Simmons is enjoying some time back home in Australia, where he's apparently throwing down monster dunks on teenagers.

RELATED: T.J. McConnell thanks Sixers fans in goodbye message: 'I love all of you very much'

Simmons, who dropped out of playing with the Australian national team this summer, was in Melbourne on Wednesday to attend a Helping Hoops charity basketball event. The Ben Simmons Family Foundation is a supporter of the charity, which provides free basketball programs to underprivileged children.

Swish Daily obtained video of Simmons (originally posted as Instagram stories) doing his best Joel Embiid, dunking on people who have no business even trying to defend him.

That second kid was asking for a world of pain.

All indications are that Simmons has taken his offseason training seriously and should be primed for a big year after signing a five-year, $170 million contract extension earlier this month.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Melbourne Charity Ben Simmons Australia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins says Eagles' defense is 'whoopin' the offense's ass' so far at training camp
020219MalcolmJenkins

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Are we sure Darren Sproles is a good receiver?
073119DarrenSproles

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Food & Drink

For one day only, guac *is not* extra at Chipotle
Stock_Carroll - Chipotle on Walnut Street

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved