Eagles' Malik Jackson snipes at Le'Veon Bell Instagram post

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and social media don't mix very well these days.

First, the Raiders' Antonio Brown. Now, the Jets' Le'Veon Bell — and it involves a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who signed with Philadelphia this offseason, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the year of the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

In the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs, the Jags took on the Steelers in Pittsburgh, where they jumped out to a shocking early lead before the game got tight in the second half. Jackson wore a microphone during the game, capturing the sounds of both his highlights and lowlights in the eventual win.