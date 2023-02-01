Eagles player Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, law enforcement officials said in a press release Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident in Guernsey County, Ohio, on on Dec. 5, 2019, according to Ohio Attorney General's Office. Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual, and he allegedly held the woman against her will.

Police said the woman had immediately reported the alleged rape to investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. Officials did not immediately release other details about the allegations.

Sills was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, and he is charged with single counts of rape and kidnapping. Both are felonies.

Sills, who joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, was a surprise player to make the team out of training camp. He was inactive for 14 regular season games and both of the Eagles playoff games. He was active for three games, two of which he did not play any snaps, and one of which he played four snaps on special teams.

A court date has been scheduled for Sill in Cambridge, Ohio, on Feb. 16.

The Eagles released the following statement:

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."



UPDATE:

The NFL has placed Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List:

Sills can neither practice, play in games nor travel with the team.

