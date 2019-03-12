Lineman Stefen Wisniewski thanks Philly as time with Eagles ends

With the official start of NFL free agency set to begin Wednesday, another member of the Super Bowl champion Eagles will be moving on to a new team.

Reserve offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, a Penn State graduate who brought versatility to the Eagles' line, shared a message confirming that his time in Philadelphia is over.





Wisniewski joined the Eagles in 2016 during Doug Pederson's first season with the team. He took over the starting left guard job in 2017, replacing Isaac Seumalo and starting 11 games down the stretch as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title.

Last season, Wisniewski began as the starting left guard, but was replaced by Seumalo in Week 5. The Eagles opted to extend Seumalo's contract last week.

Wisniewski, who attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, was a 2011 second round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders. His uncle, Steve "The Wiz" Wisniewski, was an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Raiders.

There's a good chance Wisniewski will find a starting opportunity elsewhere in the NFL.