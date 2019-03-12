More Sports:

March 12, 2019

Lineman Stefen Wisniewski thanks Philly as time with Eagles ends

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Free Agency
100818StefenWisniewski Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Left guard drama!

With the official start of NFL free agency set to begin Wednesday, another member of the Super Bowl champion Eagles will be moving on to a new team.

Reserve offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, a Penn State graduate who brought versatility to the Eagles' line, shared a message confirming that his time in Philadelphia is over.


Wisniewski joined the Eagles in 2016 during Doug Pederson's first season with the team. He took over the starting left guard job in 2017, replacing Isaac Seumalo and starting 11 games down the stretch as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title. 

Last season, Wisniewski began as the starting left guard, but was replaced by Seumalo in Week 5. The Eagles opted to extend Seumalo's contract last week. 

Wisniewski, who attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, was a 2011 second round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders. His uncle, Steve "The Wiz" Wisniewski, was an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Raiders. 

There's a good chance Wisniewski will find a starting opportunity elsewhere in the NFL. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Free Agency Philadelphia Social Media Twitter Super Bowl Lii Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved