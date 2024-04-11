Go to Wagtail admin interface
April 11, 2024

Philadelphians are better educated than ever, but their incomes lag behind national average

More than one-third of city residents 25 and older have a bachelor's degree – an all-time high, a new Pew report shows.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Income
Philadelphia Education Levels Emily Ranquist/Pexels

The latest 'state of the city' report from Pew Charitable Trusts points to promising population trends in Philadelphia, like the 36.3% share of residents with a bachelor's degree or higher. Other statistics, like median income and overdose deaths, are less rosy.

The percentage of Philadelphians with a bachelor's degree is at an all-time high, but that isn't necessarily reflected in their wages. Despite modest increases, median household incomes in Philadelphia remain well below national averages and figures recorded in comparable cities.

These trends are reflected in a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts, which has put out an annual "state of the city" report on Philly for 16 years. Drawing on data from the U.S. Census, the nonprofit found the percentage of city residents 25 and older with at least a bachelor's degree hit 36.3% – "the highest percentage ever recorded" – in 2022. The gains were even more pronounced among millennials and Generation Z. More than half of those 25 to 34 had obtained a bachelor's degree.

MORE: For one Chester County family, farming is a way of life largely unchanged for three centuries

Wages, however, have increased only modestly. The median household income in Philadelphia grew by 7% between 2021 and 2022 to $56,517. That sum placed Philly ahead of Baltimore ($55,198) for the first time since Pew began publishing these reports. But Philly's median household income was still well below the national average of $74,755. It also tracked below Phoenix, a city of similar size, and Pittsburgh, a city with a much smaller population.

Pew noted that "substantial" racial disparities persist when it comes to income. White households brought home the most money, with a median of $81,968, while Black and Hispanic households earned about half that sum — or $42,747 and $42,654, respectively.

"The trends that have given the city a sense of dynamism in recent years — including its increasingly well-educated and diverse population— show no signs of weakening," the report reads. "But Philadelphia's persistent problems remain as well, threatening to undermine any sense of progress."

Those problems are not limited to income or the poverty rate, which declined to 21.7% under pandemic-era federal assistance programs. Pew highlighted the city's 70% rise in car thefts between 2022 and 2023 and increasing deaths from drug overdoses. Current estimates place the number of unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2023 at 1,300. Though that figure has not yet been confirmed, it would mark the seventh year in a row that overdose deaths have exceeded 1,100 in Philadelphia. It also would be second-highest number on record, after the 1,413 deaths in 2022.

