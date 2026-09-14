Free Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest will bring 20+ performances to the Kimmel Center

Broadway previews, ballet, opera and live music will fill the Kimmel Center for four hours this September, when more than 60 arts organizations gather for Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest.

The free event takes place Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more than 20 performances spread throughout the building. This year's festival also doubles as the start of the Kimmel Center's 25th anniversary celebration.

The Commonwealth Plaza lineup will include previews of two Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia during Ensemble Arts Philly's 2026-27 season. Performers from MAMMA MIA! and Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen will take the stage, along with Philadelphia Orchestra musicians, Opera Philadelphia, Philadelphia Ballet, the Philly POPS and other local arts groups.

But some of the more unusual parts of the festival won't happen on the main stage.

Inside Marian Anderson Hall, attendees can get a very different perspective on the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ. During a demonstration at noon, they'll be invited to lie down on the stage and feel the vibrations from the instrument as it's played. A second demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m., and tours of the hall will be offered four times throughout the day.

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There will be plenty happening beyond the hall, too. PHILADANCO!, Chocolate Ballerina Company and other dance groups will perform in the Perelman Theater. The Rendell Room also joins the festival lineup this year, with more intimate performances from the Curtis Institute of Music, Settlement Music School, East Passyunk Opera Project and others.

For kids, Keep Music Alive will set up an instrument petting zoo, and attendees can make birthday party hats as part of the Kimmel Center's anniversary festivities. More than 60 participating arts organizations will also have tables throughout the building with information about upcoming programs and events, and some will be recruiting staff and volunteers.

Anyone tempted to come back after the festival also will have a chance to save on tickets. An in-person flash sale will offer 50% off select tickets to more than 70 shows in Ensemble Arts Philly's upcoming season, while supplies last.

Saturday, Sept. 19 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

300 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free admission



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