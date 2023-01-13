More News:

January 13, 2023

TSA officers already have caught 3 guns at the Philly airport this year – after nabbing a record number in 2022

Travelers are required to check any firearms with their airlines before heading to security checkpoints

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation TSA
TSA Guns Airport Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

TSA officers have caught three loaded guns at Philadelphia International Airport through the first two weeks of 2023. Last year, they caught 44 guns – including 33 that were loaded.

Three loaded guns were caught at Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoints during the first two weeks of the year, Transportation Security Administration officials said Friday.

Last year, TSA officers detected 44 firearms at PHL, the most in the TSA's 21-year history. Seventy-five percent of them were loaded, prompting the TSA to remind gun carriers that they need to properly store and pack their weapons before arriving at airport checkpoints.

On Thursday, police arrested an Annapolis, Maryland at the airport after TSA offices found a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag. The man is subject to a fine of up to $15,000, regardless of whether he has a concealed carry permit, TSA officials said.  

"This year is young and at this point I ask every owner of a firearm to make a new year's resolution to pack their weapon properly for a flight if they want to travel with it," said Geraldo Spero, TSA's federal security director for PHL. "Hopefully this incident serves as a reminder to other firearm owners about the proper way to transport their firearm because we have seen too many guns showing up at our security checkpoints already this year." 

Before travelers enter the airport, any guns must be unloaded and locked inside hard-sided cases. Guns must be taken to an airline check-in counter, where they will be transported alongside cargo and checked luggage. 

Because gun laws vary by state and municipality, gun owners are advised to ensure they're in compliance with local laws when they travel. 

When people are caught with guns by airport security, they most commonly say they were unaware they had brought their firearms with them, Spero said earlier this week.

"I can tell you that is not a valid excuse, and as a responsible gun owner, you always really want to know where your firearm is," Spero told FOX29.

In November, Philly rapper Tierra Whack was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to PHL. She was later charged with disorderly conduct, though she is licensed to carry a firearm. 

The 44 guns caught at PHL last year underscored a national trend seen by TSA officers throughout 2022. As of Dec. 16, officers had stopped 6,301 firearms from being carried onto planes at airports across the country; 88% of them were loaded. 

Those numbers surpassed the number of guns caught in 2021. That year, TSA officers nabbed 5,972 firearms nationwide, including 39 in Philly. 

This month, PHL began using facial recognition software to enhance security for international travelers. It will begin at 25 gates to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection verify the identities of passengers flying overseas. The use of biometrics allows the TSA to collect scans of all travelers exiting the U.S., and access them at checkpoints, flight check-ins, bag check-ins and boarding. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation TSA Philadelphia PHL Security Airports Philadelphia International Airport Firearms

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

With 76ers new stadium, is Philly's Chinatown destined for same fate as Washington, D.C. neighborhood?
philly chinatown.jpg

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Health News

Philly high school students can kickstart nursing careers through Penn's new scholarship program
Penn HS nursing program

Eagles

Mailbag: Who are the Eagles' franchise tag candidates?
101722ChaunceyGardnerJohnson

Food & Drink

Wokworks opens new flagship location in Fishtown with revamped menu and late-night hours
Wokworks Fishtown

Fitness

Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved