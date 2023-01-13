Burglars stole $60,000 worth of equipment from East Falls construction site, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for two male suspects who broke into a construction site in East Falls on New Year's Eve and stole $60,000 worth of equipment and material, authorities said.

The burglary happened around 10 p.m. at 4300 Ridge Ave., where surveillance cameras from the Harkings Building Construction site and neighboring businesses showed a man being dropped off in a white Toyota sedan at the gas station across the street, police said.

The surveillance video showed one of the men from the sedan knock down a fence to the construction site, briefly enter and then leave the property.

About an hour later, a white Chevrolet van pulled into the gas station across the street, police said. The man who had been seen knocking down the fence got out of the van and entered the gas station. He then returned to the van and left with the driver, police said.

Minutes later, the two men were seen walking onto the construction site. The surveillance cameras at the site were disconnected a short time later, investigators said.

The construction site is for a five-story, mixed-use building that will have ground floor retail, 142 residential units and a public art installation.

Anyone with information about this burglary or the suspect is asked to please call Northwest Detectives at (215) 686-3183 or submit an anonymous online tip.