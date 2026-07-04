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July 04, 2026

As Philly celebrates America's 250th, test your knowledge on how the city has marked July Fourth over the years

The city has marked the United States' milestone birthdays with monuments, sporting events and World's Fairs. See what you know about them.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
History America250
July 4th Independence Hall Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Think you're in the know about Philly's celebrations of America's milestone anniversaries? Test your knowledge in the quiz below.

With Philadelphia set to ring in America's 250th birthday with a big concert and fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, it's a good time to test how much you know about the city's most notable Fourth of July celebrations. 

Earlier this year, PhillyVoice looked back at how Philadelphia marked the nation's major anniversaries from the 1826 jubilee to the "super-sized Welcome America" of 1976. Though the celebrations differed, they all helped shape the future of the city and the country. 

MORE: Here are the road closures and SEPTA detours for the Fourth of July concert and fireworks

Some anniversaries were quieter, marked by a reading in the public square or a decentralized approach of smaller gatherings instead of one big celebration. Others tried to live up to their predecessors, and help propel the city forward in the process with monuments, technology and new development.  

Think you've got it all down? Test your knowledge on the notable happenings of 1776 and Philadelphia's Independence Day celebrations below.

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MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more History America250 Philadelphia Welcome America! Declaration of Independence Fourth of July Anniversaries

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