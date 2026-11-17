Philadelphia Marathon organizers are anticipating this weekend’s race will have the largest turnout in its 33-year history, and they are advising anyone traveling into the city to prepare for SEPTA delays, road closures and parking restrictions.

About 40,000 people — 3,000 more than last year — will participate in at least one of four races taking place from Friday to Sunday. City officials said they plan to implement new traffic patterns compared to previous years to accommodate for the larger crowd.

The weekend kicks off with a free Health and Fitness Expo on Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The half marathon and 8K races will take place Saturday, followed by the marathon and Philadelphia Kids Run on Sunday.

Most race routes are centered around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which will be closed and subject to enhanced security. The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Ramps at 15th and Broad streets may also be closed.

Some road closures have already started, with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive being closed daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday.

During the races, road closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and be lifted as the last of the runners pass by and the roads are serviced. Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time, avoid the areas neighboring the route and don't double parking.

Police will monitor traffic control points for local access to otherwise closed routes. Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be maintained via the Spring Garden Street Bridge and Tunnel to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

To stay informed about the city's updates on the weather, event details and public safety information, people can text "RUNPHL" to 888-777. The Philadelphia Marathon mobile app also includes options for users to stay notified.

Half marathon route

The 20th annual half marathon will kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Participants in wheelchairs will start five minutes prior.

Runners and walkers will make their way eastbound on Market Street and south at the Delaware River before looping north on Front Street and west toward University City. Miles 9-12 will loop around the perimeter of East Fairmount Park and the Kelly Drive underpass before ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The half marathon is expected to end around 11:30 a.m.

Provided Image/Philadelphia Marathon Miles 9-12 of the Philadelphia half marathon will loop around the perimeter of East Fairmount Park and go through the Kelly Drive underpass before ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

8K route

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, runners and walkers will convene at 25th Street and Kelly Drive near Eakins Oval to begin the 4.97-mile race. Wheelchair participants will start five minutes prior.

The route will take participants northbound on Kelly Drive along the Schuylkill River before looping around around 2.5 miles in and returning to the Eakins Oval area.

Provided Image/Philadelphia Marathon Runners and walkers will convene at 25th Street and Kelly Drive near Eakins Oval to begin the 4.97-mile race on Saturday.

Marathon route

The weekend's main event begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The first nine miles mimic the half marathon route, but it instead loops west around Fairmount Park and the Please Touch Museum area. Runners then cross the Girard Avenue Bridge and make their way up Kelly Drive to Manayunk’s Main Street before looping back southbound along the Schuylkill back to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Provided Image/Philadelphia Marathon The 2026 marathon begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Kids run route

Children from ages 4-10 can participate in three different races Sunday that vary by age. The youngest group, around ages 4 and 5, run approximately ⅛ of a mile, 6-8 year olds run approximately a ¼ mile and 9-10 year olds race around a ½ mile loop.

The course begins at Eakins Oval at 22nd Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway at 8 a.m. Saturday and runs along Spring Garden Street, onto MLK Jr. Drive and back.

Friday road closures

The inner and outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed between 20th Street and Eakins Oval at 9:30 a.m.

Kelly Drive's inbound lanes will also be closed at 25th Street. Local access will be permitted to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

Inbound traffic on the Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive will be detoured onto 24th Street. Spring Garden Street will also be closed between the Ben Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st streets.

Saturday road closures

Starting at 1 a.m. Saturday, strict no parking regulations will be enforced and any vehicles located along the race route will be relocated. The Ben Franklin Parkway will be closed to motorists between Eakins Oval and 18th Street until around 11:30 a.m.

From 2 a.m.-3 p.m., street closures will be in effect along the parkway between 20th and 25th streets and on Kelly Drive. Kelly Drive inbound will also be closed at 25th Street and local traffic will be permitted to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive will be detoured onto 24th Street. Spring Garden Street will also be closed between the Ben Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points monitored by the Philadelphia Police Department. All roads, with the exception of Eakins Oval and the Ben Franklin Parkway, are scheduled to reopen to motorists no later than 2 p.m. Saturday. Many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day.

The following roads will be closed starting at 2 a.m.:

• 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place

• 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

The following roads will be closed starting at 4 a.m.:

• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street, westbound

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden, eastbound

The following roads will be closed starting at 6 a.m.:

• 17th Street from Arch to Vine streets

• 18th Street from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 19th Street from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 20th Street from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 21st Street from Arch to Spring Garden streets

• 22nd Street from Arch to Spring Garden streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

• Market Street from 6th to 16th streets

• Chestnut Street from 5th to 8th streets

• 6th Street from Market to Chestnut streets

• 5th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• South Penn Square

• Juniper Street from Chestnut to Market streets

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper to 17th streets

• 15th Street from Race to Chestnut streets

• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard, southbound lanes from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Columbus Boulevard, northbound lanes from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

• Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street

• South Street from Front to 7th streets

• 6th Street from Bainbridge to Locust streets

• Lombard Street from 5th to Broad streets

• 13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestnut streets

• Walnut Street from 12th to 34th streets

• 34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

• Spring Garden Street from 32nd to 34th streets

• 33rd Street from Girard to Cecil B. Moore avenues

• Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

• Mt. Pleasant Drive

• Fountain Green Drive

• Kelly Drive

JPG Photography/Provided Image To stay informed with the city's updates on the weather, event details and public safety information for the Philadelphia Marathon, people can text “RUNPHL” to 888-777.



Sunday road closures

All vehicles on the marathon race route will be relocated starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points monitored by police. All streets are scheduled to reopen no later than 3 p.m. Sunday. Many roads in Center City will open earlier.

The outer lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and Kelly Drive are expected to reopen to vehicular traffic by 5 p.m. Sunday. All affected roads will be reopened by 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The following roads will be closed starting at 2 a.m.:

• 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place

• 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

The following roads will close starting at 4 a.m.:

• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street, westbound

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden, eastbound

The following roads will close starting at 6 a.m.:

• 17th Street from Arch to Vine streets

• 18th Street from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 19th Street from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 20th Street from Arch to Callowhillstreets

• 21st Street from Arch to Spring Garden streets

• 22nd Street from Arch to Spring Garden streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

• Arch Street between 3rd and 16th streets

• 4th Street between Arch and Vine streets

• Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard, southbound lanes, from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Columbus Boulevard, northbound lanes, from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

• Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street

• South Street from Front to 7th streets

• 6th Street from Bainbridge to Market streets

• Chestnut Street from 6th to 15th streets

• 15th Street from Chestnut to Walnut streets

• Walnut Street from Broad to 34th streets

• 34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

• Lansdowne Drive from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

• South Concourse Drive from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall drives

• East Memorial hall Drive from South Concourse Drive to avenue of the Republic

• Avenue of the Republic from East Memorial hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

• Belmont Avenue Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

• States to Lansdowne drives

• Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

• Girard Avenue Bridge from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

• 33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

• Edgley Drive from Reservoir to Foundrain Green drives

• Fountain Green Drive from Edgley to kelly drives

• Kelly Drive

• The Falls Bridge

• Ridge Avenue from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

• Main Street from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

SEPTA detours

The following bus and trolley routes will be detoured starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

• Routes K-12: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9 and 12

• Routes 16-31: 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30 and 31

• Routes 32-47: 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 47

• Routes 47M-125: 47M, 48, 29, 57, 64, 124/125



