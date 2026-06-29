Philadelphia Museum of Art to include special exhibitions with general admission for one month

Visitors to the Philadelphia Museum of Art won't have to pay extra to see the museum's special exhibitions for one month.

From July 2 through Aug. 2, general admission includes access to all special exhibitions at no additional charge, including Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments, which closes Aug. 2.

Visitors also will have access to A Nation of Artists, which brings together American art from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the Middleton Family Collection, as well as Van Gogh's Sunflowers: A Symphony in Blue and Yellow, featuring two sunflower paintings displayed side by side.

Beginning July 12, the museum also will debut Workshop of the World: Arts and Crafts in Philadelphia, exploring Philadelphia's contributions to the Arts and Crafts movement after the 1876 Centennial Exposition.

General admission is $30 for adults and includes access to the museum's permanent collection and all special exhibitions during the promotion. Children 18 and younger are always admitted free. The museum also continues to offer Pay What You Wish admission on Friday evenings through Sept. 4 from 5 to 8:45 p.m., as well as on the first Sunday of every month.

Special Admission at PMA

July 2 - Aug. 3

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Special exhibits included with GA

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