Watch 'Nightmare Before Christmas' or 'Elf' as the Philly Orchestra performs the movies' music

Movie lovers can watch a pair of holiday classics as a bunch of classical musicians play their scores this November and December.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the music of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" while the movie screens at Verizon Hall. The stop-motion, animated film features a well-known score by Danny Elfman, who also composed music for "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands" and "The Simpsons." A rare holiday crossover, the movie follows Jack Skellington as he tries to bring Christmas to the mythical Halloween Town. It is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.



The orchestra will keep the holiday party going the weekend before Christmas with back-to-back performances of "Elf." The concerts also include the film, which finds a middle-aged elf named Buddy leaving the North Pole to find his real dad.



"The Nightmare Before Christmas" concerts will be held Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. and then at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26. "Elf," meanwhile, runs on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 pm. and Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the concerts start at $36.

Nov. 24-26; Dec. 22-23Times vary | Tickets start at $36Verizon Hall300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

