Watch 'Nightmare Before Christmas' or 'Elf' as the Philly Orchestra performs the movies' music

The holiday films are being shown at Verizon Hall over Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends

Performances Music
Philly Orchestra Nightmare J. Griffin/Visit Philadelphia™

The Philadelphia Orchestra will bring Jack Skellington, Sally and Zero the ghost dog to life with a series of 'Nightmare Before Christmas' concerts.

Movie lovers can watch a pair of holiday classics as a bunch of classical musicians play their scores this November and December. 

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the music of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" while the movie screens at Verizon Hall. The stop-motion, animated film features a well-known score by Danny Elfman, who also composed music for "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands" and "The Simpsons." A rare holiday crossover, the movie follows Jack Skellington as he tries to bring Christmas to the mythical Halloween Town. It is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

MORE: Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market set to return to Dilworth Park with extended hours

The orchestra will keep the holiday party going the weekend before Christmas with back-to-back performances of "Elf." The concerts also include the film, which finds a middle-aged elf named Buddy leaving the North Pole to find his real dad. 

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" concerts will be held Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. and then at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26. "Elf," meanwhile, runs on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 pm. and Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the concerts start at $36.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Elf'

Nov. 24-26; Dec. 22-23
Times vary | Tickets start at $36
Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

