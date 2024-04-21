Domestic dispute leads to officers shooting allegedly armed man in East Mount Airy, police say

A man was shot by police officers responding to a call about a person with a gun early Saturday morning in East Mount Airy, authorities say.

At approximately 1 a.m., police were called to the Cliveden Apartments near Cliveden and Morton streets, 6ABC reported. A 23-year-old woman was reportedly in her apartment with a friend and a 23-year-old man. An argument occurred in the apartment, and the woman asked the 23-year-old man to leave, according to investigators.

MORE: Former Philly cop pleads guilty to fatally shooting 12-year-old T.J. Siderio

Later, the man allegedly returned to the apartment, entering through a window, and grabbed the woman by the arm and took her into the bedroom to continue the argument. A 26-year-old man then arrived at the apartment and knocked on the front door, police say. The 26-year-old was allegedly the subject of the argument between the 23-year-old man and woman, NBC10 reported.

Upon hearing the knocking, the 23-year-old man went to the door with a hammer to confront the other man, police say. Two police officers arrived on the scene and saw the 26-year-old knocking on the door and calling for the 23-year-old man to come outside, reports say.



Police allegedly heard the 26-year-old say, "Oh, you have a hammer."

The 23-year-old man came outside holding an object in his hand that police believed to be a firearm, authorities say. Both officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect, NBC10 reported. The suspect reportedly retreated back into the apartment.

The officers declared a barricade situation at the scene, officials say. The suspect left the apartment approximately 20 minutes later and was taken into custody without further incident, authorities say. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to his other arm, authorities say. He was listed in stable condition, 6ABC reported.

A hammer was recovered at the scene, police say. Charges are pending for the suspect.



The incident is under investigation, and the officers who fired their weapons at the suspect were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. No identities have yet been released in the case, but the officers were described as a 42-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both assigned to the 14th District, according to 6ABC.