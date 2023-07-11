Tesla driver dragged Philly cop 200 feet during traffic stop, police say

A Tesla driver dragged a police officer about 200 feet during a traffic stop in Wissinoming on Monday night after the officer spotted a handgun on the floor of the car, authorities said.

The officer stopped the Tesla on the 5400 block of Charles Street, near Cheltenham Street, at 9:30 p.m., police said. When the officer tried to grab the gun, the driver dragged the officer in reverse for about 100 feet, before then dragging him forward for another 100 feet. The driver then kicked the officer and fled the scene, FOX29 reported.