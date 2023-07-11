More News:

July 11, 2023

Tesla driver dragged Philly cop 200 feet during traffic stop, police say

The officer suffered scrapes and bruises and had some pain in his legs and ribs

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Police are searching for a Tesla driver that dragged an officer for 200 feet before kicking the officer off the vehicle and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in Wissinoming on Monday night.

A Tesla driver dragged a police officer about 200 feet during a traffic stop in Wissinoming on Monday night after the officer spotted a handgun on the floor of the car, authorities said. 

The officer stopped the Tesla on the 5400 block of Charles Street, near Cheltenham Street, at 9:30 p.m., police said. When the officer tried to grab the gun, the driver dragged the officer in reverse for about 100 feet, before then dragging him forward for another 100 feet. The driver then kicked the officer and fled the scene, FOX29 reported.

MORE NEWS: First man killed by Kingsessing gunman was shot 2 days before mass shooting, investigators say

"The officer was still holding on for his life, and that's when the driver put the Tesla in drive and then drug this same officer 100 feet forward," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "When they got back to the intersection of Cheltenham and Charles, the driver actually kicked the officer, forcing him out of the car where the officer landed on the street."

The police officer suffered several scrapes and bruises and had some pain in his ribs and legs but is expected to recover, authorities said. 

The silver Tesla was found by police Tuesday morning about a block away from the car owner's home on the 800 block of Cumberland Street. It was towed to an impound lot, FOX29 reported

The driver has not been located. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact police at (215) 686-TIPS. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online. 

