Police officer killed in shooting at Philly airport garage, authorities say

One Philadelphia police officer was killed and one officer was wounded in a shooting that occurred in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night, police say.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in Terminal D parking garage, when the two off-duty officers, who are assigned to the airport, were arriving to work and observed multiple individuals breaking into another vehicle in the garage. When the officers attempted to investigate, the suspects opened fire on the officers, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said during a news briefing.

One officer was shot multiple times in the upper torso, police say. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 11:34 p.m. The officer's name was not released, but Stanford said he was 50 years old, married with a child, and had 22 years with the force.

The other officer, who is 60 years old with 20 years on the force, was struck in the arm and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police say.

Stanford said there was one individual with similarities to a suspect's description who was transported by a private vehicle, described as a Dodge Durango, to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia around the time of the shooting. That individual was pronounced dead at CHOP, but police cannot yet confirm whether that individual was involved in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, one of the officers was in full uniform and the other was in partial uniform, according to Stanford, and authorities have not yet been able to determine whether the officers were able to return fire.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are working to get additional information on other individuals that were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information can call or text 215-686-8477.

The airport closed Terminal D and Terminal D parking garage due to the police investigation. The terminal reopened just after 12:30 a.m., and all levels of the Terminal D parking garage reopened just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

"Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions," Stanford wrote in a post on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). "One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering. Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department. We will continue our search for those responsible and won't stop until all are in custody!"



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.