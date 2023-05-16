Philadelphia police will deploy more officers near recreation centers this summer to combat crime

The temperatures in Philadelphia are continuously rising, which means more people will be outside as summer nears. In anticipation of a spike in violence with warmer weather, city officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia police, discussed a plan they hope will deter bloodshed this summer.

Philadelphia police officers who are generally assigned to the city's schools will begin patrolling recreation centers and pools in areas with a high propensity for violence or where there have been recent shootings near facilities. All rec centers will have log books and police officers will be required to stop by, sign in and check out there throughout the day.

"We don't have enough resources to cover every pool, so we prioritize them," Deputy Commissioner James Kelly said, according to WHYY. "But every pool will get a lot of visible, rotating coverage if they don't have a steady unit.

On top of the increased presence at rec centers and pools, police will have an increased patrol in four areas where a large percentage of crime occurs.

Forty-three percent of violent crime in Philly takes place in the areas controlled by four police districts, the 22nd, 24th, 25th, and 39th districts, which cover areas of Germantown, North Philadelphia, Strawberry Mansion, and Kensington. As a result, staffing will be increased in those areas, NBC10 reported.

While there is a 14% decrease in homicides year to date from 2022, there have been at least 152 this year based on the Philadelphia Police Department's data. There have been at least 640 shootings in the city this year, statistics from the City Controller's office show.

"I can spout out numbers all day long. But if someone, a child, whomever — a mother, parent — still doesn't feel safe in allowing their young person to walk to the corner store or to go to school or go to play in a place that is supposed to be designed to be safe for them, it really means nothing," Police Commisioner Danielle Outlaw said via KYW.



Philly police are also working with communities to organize engaging activities for children and teenagers so that they have positive things to do to keep them safe and away from trouble.

"We can't do any of this without the community," First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said. "As a part of that, Commissioner Outlaw has directed us to have the community relations bureau be more involved."



On top of activities organized by the police, such as the Police Athletic League, and Police Explorers Cadet program, the city has several activities and programs available throughout the summer, including camps, summer jobs, and summer enrichment intervention prevention services for at-risk youth. A complete list of the city's summer programs is available here.

"We believe that keeping children and youth engaged in dynamic summer experiences will help keep them safe and reduce community violence," Kenney said.

In April, the city began installing over 100 security cameras at 14 city parks and recreation centers to combat gun violence and help investigate crime. Since 2019, more than 300 shootings have occurred at Philadelphia rec centers, police said.