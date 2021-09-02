More News:

September 02, 2021

School District of Philadelphia to impose two-hour delay after Ida remnants cause flooding

The James Dobson Elementary School and Albert M. Greenfield School will be closed all day due to power outages

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The School District of Philadelphia announced Thursday morning that classes with 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. start times will be delayed two hours to account for storm-related traffic congestion and delays.

Classes for the School District of Philadelphia will start two hours later Thursday morning after Ida remnants brought heavy rainfall to the region Wednesday.

The district announced Thursday morning that it is implementing a two-hour delay for all schools with 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. start times due to the storm-related street closures that impacted public transportation and roadways. 

RELATED: Record-levels of flooding expected after Ida remnants bring heavy rainfall to Philly region

James Dobson Elementary School and Albert M. Greenfield School will close Thursday due to storm-related power outages. There will be no digital learning or instruction today for those students.

This announcement came just minutes before some of the district's classes were set to start. Staff will be at the schools for students who may have already been on their way before hearing about the delay.

All kindergarten half-day classes will proceed as planned, the district said. Families should expect delays for yellow bus and SEPTA riders whose routes may be impacted by street closures.

Ida brought severe flooding and weather damage to the area, and more than eight inches of rainfall was reported Wednesday night. Philadelphians are advised to avoid traveling as flooding could continue through the day.

Other schools in the region announced weather-related closures Wednesday evening. Upper Merion School District, Morrisville Borough School District and Council Rock School District are all closed Thursday due to the weather.

Quakertown Community School District said all schools in the Bucks County School District are closed Thursday, as well.

Central Bucks School District schools also is closed Thursday.

