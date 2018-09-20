NBC Sports Philly hires Serena Winters for Sixers sideline role

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a new courtside reporter next month when the team tips off for the 2018-2019 season.

Serena Winters, a reporter who formerly covered the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, will take over the multi-platform role previously held by Molly Sullivan, NBC Sports Philadelphia announced Thursday.

Sullivan, since parting with the Sixers broadcast, has since moved on to the Eagles in-house broadcast team

In her new role, Winters will work in tandem with Mark Zumoff and Alaa Abdelnaby for Sixers telecasts. She'll also produce team coverage for the web and social media.

“We are thrilled to welcome Serena to the NBC Sports Philadelphia family,” NBC Sports Philadelphia VP of Live Events Shawn Oleksiak said. “Serena has terrific insight on the NBA from her time covering the Lakers and Trail Blazers, and Sixers fans will find her very informative and engaging.”

Winters comes east from NBC Sports Northwest, where she hosted the daily primetime sports show "The Bridge" and was previously the lead reporter for Lakers Nation.

“I’ve always dreamed of working sideline for an NBA team, and to do this in the best sports city in the world is an absolute dream come true,” Winters said. “I am honored to join NBC Sports Philadelphia, and to cover the Sixers – one of the most exciting, talented and entertaining teams in NBA.”

Here's a look at Winters' broadcast reel.



