Flannel, a Southern-inspired BYOB, coming to East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue will soon have one fewer coffee shop, and one more BYOB – but this time, the theme will be the South.

Chhaya Cafe at 1819 East Passyunk Ave. will be no more, according to PhillyMag, and will instead become a Southern-inspired BYOB restaurant called Flannel (yeah, we know) helmed by Marc Grika.

Grika bought the Chhaya Cafe business from original owner Vernana Beuria earlier this year. Grika previously worked with for the Jose Garces restaurant group from 2010 to 2014 and the Georges Perrier restaurant group from 2007 to 2010.

The restaurant, Grika told PhillyMag, will be "whimsical and fun" and specialize in South Carolina low country foods.

According to South Carolina's official tourism website, low country cuisine is heavily influenced by the culinary traditions brought to the United States by West African slaves, and involves plenty of one-pot dishes that highlight seafood (specifically shellfish), rice, and vegetables.

Grika plans to keep Chhaya Cafe open for the next few weeks, close for one or two weeks, and then open as Flannel sometime after Labor Day, according to PhillyMag.

Flannel will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch six days a week, and will also offer a "take-out supper" on Sundays, and a family-style "Family Meal" on Monday nights.

