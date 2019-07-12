More Culture:

July 12, 2019

Flannel, a Southern-inspired BYOB, coming to East Passyunk Avenue

The restaurant is expected to open around Labor Day, and will replace Chhaya Cafe

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Chhaya Cafe southern BYOB East Passyunk Screenshot/Google Street View

Chhaya Cafe on East Passyunk Avenue, shown here, will soon become a Southern-inspired BYOB restaurant called Flannel. The restaurant is expected to open sometime around Labor Day 2019.

East Passyunk Avenue will soon have one fewer coffee shop, and one more BYOB – but this time, the theme will be the South.

Chhaya Cafe at 1819 East Passyunk Ave. will be no more, according to PhillyMag, and will instead become a Southern-inspired BYOB restaurant called Flannel (yeah, we know) helmed by Marc Grika. 

Grika bought the Chhaya Cafe business from original owner Vernana Beuria earlier this year. Grika previously worked with for the Jose Garces restaurant group from 2010 to 2014 and the Georges Perrier restaurant group from 2007 to 2010.

The restaurant, Grika told PhillyMag, will be "whimsical and fun" and specialize in South Carolina low country foods.

According to South Carolina's official tourism website, low country cuisine is heavily influenced by the culinary traditions brought to the United States by West African slaves, and involves plenty of one-pot dishes that highlight seafood (specifically shellfish), rice, and vegetables.

Grika plans to keep Chhaya Cafe open for the next few weeks, close for one or two weeks, and then open as Flannel sometime after Labor Day, according to PhillyMag.

Flannel will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch six days a week, and will also offer a "take-out supper" on Sundays, and a family-style "Family Meal" on Monday nights.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants East Passyunk South Philly Chhaya Cafe BYOB

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Tobias Harris is ready to seize a bigger role with new-look Sixers
Tobias Harris Signs Philly

Illness

Necrotizing fasciitis: Is it a threat this summer at the Jersey Shore?
new jersey shore flesh-eating bacteria

Music

Ed Sheeran's new 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' features Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, Yebba and more
0712_Ed Sheeran album

Sixers

After L.A. workouts, Tobias Harris offers update on Ben Simmons' jumper
Harris-Simmons-Sixers_071219_usat

Real Estate

Portion of Frankford Chocolate Factory property sold for construction of townhomes
Frankford Chocolate Factory redevelopment

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, July 12-14
temporary art installation at LOVE Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved