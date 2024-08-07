On stage in August: 'Mamma Mia!', 'Midsummer' and Fringe Festival previews

While it's not quite peak theater season yet, there are still plenty of shows to check out in August.

Stages in Philadelphia and the suburbs are putting on a mix of summer classics — like "Midsummer Night's Dream" — and Broadway tours are making pit stops on Broad Street. Throughout the month, you can groove to the sounds of ABBA, check out the Women's Theater Festival and get a sneak peak from FringeArts, all while enjoying some free air conditioning until the heat breaks.

Here are 10 performances not to miss happening during August.

The Broadway tour of the campy classic that tells the story of a mother, daughter and her three possible dads to the music of ABBA stops in Philly this week. The jukebox musical had a one of the longest Broadway runs ever, and though it has been put on by the Walnut Street Theatre before, it might be awhile before you can catch it in the area again. Tickets start at $26.

During the last few weeks of the season, spend an evening grooving to "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want" up in New Hope, Bucks County. Director Hunter Foster was a cast member in the 1994 revival of the show. Tickets start at $32, though there's also a pay-what-you-can preview show on Friday, Aug. 9.

Composer and writer Brian Quijada blends rock and roll, hip hop, Mexican mariachi, traditional folk music and love songs in his musical. The performance follows main character Reina Quijada, Brian's mother, on her journey from El Salvador to the U.S. in a nod to the "Wizard of Oz." The show is a co-production between People's Light, in Malvern, Chester County, and the Pittsburgh City Theatre. Tickets start at $52.

Steele River Playhouse in Pottstown, Montgomery County, concludes its summer programming for teens with "Peter and the Starcatcher." Based on the children's novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the show is a prequel retelling J.M. Barrie's classic story of Peter Pan. The play appeared on Broadway from 2012 to 2013. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Events at the South Philly playhouse include staged readings of "Eden 2.0" and "Goldie and the Green Mountains;" one person shows of "To Mz Sabriaya: Mothering Community," "Fitting In: Tales of The Fat Ingenue" and "Miss Darby is Missing." There's also a full production of Pancake Queen by Brie Knight, which was one of the staged readings at the first festival event. Tickets start at $20.

On Mondays in August, FringeArts, at 140 N. Columbus Blvd., will preview selections from the upcoming Philadelphia Fringe Festival, which starts Sept. 5. Mystery performances include selections from "What is The Butt Game?," "The Fluxus Brothers Present: Good Art Bad Art" and "LoveBot: A Musical." Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with 100% of the proceeds going to the participating artists.

Set in the 1970s, the play tells the story of how the lives of a middle-class, Black family are changed when a niece from the countyside shows up to live with them. With a mix of humor and heart, the play unpacks the clash between middle-class and working-class Black families. The performance takes place outdoors at Malcom X Park, at 5100 Pine St. Tickets are pay-what-you-can (bring your own chair) with a suggested price of $15.

The Swarthmore Players will stage the Shakespeare classic for two weekends in August, reimagining the place to be set during Woodstock in 1969 and featuring original songs. For the Aug. 23 performance, the show will be a sensory-friendly 'relaxed performance' aimed at young or neurodivergent audiences. Tickets start at $11.50.

For even more Shakespeare, Town & Country Players in Buckingham, Bucks County, hosts a Shakespeare Weekend. Improv actors will be hurling Shakespearean insults and you can snap a picture with Shakespeare before a more traditional performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Tickets are $22.38 per person.

Catch the Broadway tour of the classic French Revolution tale at the end of the month. The longest-running West End show in history is set in 19th-century France and tells the story of a number of French peasants. The score includes "I Dreamed a Dream" and the fiery "One Day More." Tickets start at $21.