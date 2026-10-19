Philadelphia Union players could visit your youth soccer team's practice. Enter by tonight

Imagine showing up to soccer practice and finding a Philadelphia Union player ready to meet your team on the field.

That could become a reality for two local youth soccer teams through Independence Blue Cross' Play with a Pro sweepstakes, but there's not much time left to enter. Nominations close tonight, Monday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

The two winning teams will each receive a visit from a Union player lasting one to two hours. The appearances will be scheduled before Nov. 7 at eligible parks, schools or soccer training facilities in the Philadelphia region.

Parents, coaches and other eligible adults can nominate a youth soccer team by completing an online entry form and uploading a team photo. Entrants must be at least 18 and live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware within 75 miles of Subaru Park in Chester, and the team must be in the U19 age category or younger. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and winners will be selected at random.

The sweepstakes website says the winning teams will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Deadline: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Prize: A one- to two-hour Philadelphia Union player visit to a youth soccer practice

Winners: Two youth soccer teams selected at random

Who can enter: Eligible adults 18 and older affiliated with U19 or younger soccer teams who live in PA, NJ or DE within 75 miles of Subaru Park

Visit location: A public park, school or league training facility within 30 miles of Subaru Park

Cost: Free to enter; no purchase necessary

Entry form and rules: Play with a Pro sweepstakes

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