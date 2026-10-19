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October 19, 2026

Philadelphia Union players could visit your youth soccer team's practice. Enter by tonight

Independence Blue Cross' Play with a Pro sweepstakes will give two local teams the chance to meet a Union player at practice. Entries close Monday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Philadelphia Union
IBX Play with a pro Union Photo Credit/Jeff Douglass

Independence Blue Cross' Play with a Pro sweepstakes will give two youth soccer teams the chance to receive visits from Philadelphia Union players. Entries close Monday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

Imagine showing up to soccer practice and finding a Philadelphia Union player ready to meet your team on the field.

That could become a reality for two local youth soccer teams through Independence Blue Cross' Play with a Pro sweepstakes, but there's not much time left to enter. Nominations close tonight, Monday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

The two winning teams will each receive a visit from a Union player lasting one to two hours. The appearances will be scheduled before Nov. 7 at eligible parks, schools or soccer training facilities in the Philadelphia region.

Parents, coaches and other eligible adults can nominate a youth soccer team by completing an online entry form and uploading a team photo. Entrants must be at least 18 and live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware within 75 miles of Subaru Park in Chester, and the team must be in the U19 age category or younger. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and winners will be selected at random.

The sweepstakes website says the winning teams will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Philadelphia Union Play with a Pro

Deadline: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET
Prize: A one- to two-hour Philadelphia Union player visit to a youth soccer practice
Winners: Two youth soccer teams selected at random
Who can enter: Eligible adults 18 and older affiliated with U19 or younger soccer teams who live in PA, NJ or DE within 75 miles of Subaru Park
Visit location: A public park, school or league training facility within 30 miles of Subaru Park
Cost: Free to enter; no purchase necessary
Entry form and rules: Play with a Pro sweepstakes

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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