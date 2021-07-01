More News:

July 01, 2021

Thunderstorms kick off holiday weekend, clears up just in time for the Fourth

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Thursday as rainfall heads into the Philly region

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Thunderstorms
Fourth of July forecast National Weather Service/Courtesy

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week, though they are expected to clear up just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Just as this week's heatwave comes to an end, the Philadelphia area is getting hit with rain showers and thunderstorms as we head into the holiday weekend. 

Rainfall started late Wednesday evening and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Thursday morning from 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Officials say residents should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if a warning is issued.

RELATED: Heat advisory issued in anticipation of hot, humid weather across Philly region this week

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon as well until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Rainy weather is expected to continue through Friday and most of Saturday, with lower temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms.

The weather is forecast to clear up and bring sunny weather in time for the Fourth of July in the region.

Depending on where you plan to spend your holiday weekend, the weather could vary.

Here's a look at the next few days in Philadelphia, the south Jersey Shore and the Poconos:

PHILADELPHIA

Thursday: There will be showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The NWS says the storms could become severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The temperature high is 77 degrees, and the low is 66 degrees.

Friday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning and afternoon. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 80 degrees and a low of 61. It will remain cloudy throughout the day.

Saturday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Conditions are expected to be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low of 60. 

Sunday, Fourth of July: Sunny weather will stick around with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 61. No rain is forecast as of Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny weather with a high of 87 degrees and a low of 66 degrees.

JERSEY SHORE

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms — some severe — with damaging winds and heavy rain are forecast. Temperatures are a high of 83 and a low of 70 degrees.

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely before 11 a.m., according to the NWS. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees and a low of 65.

Saturday: There is a 50% chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., though it will become partly sunny with temperatures near a high of 77 degrees and a low of 63 degrees.

Sunday, Fourth of July: Sunny weather is forecast with a high near 80 degrees and a low of 67 degrees. Partly cloudy weather rolls in later in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny weather with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 71 degrees is predicted, NWS says.

POCONOS

Thursday: Heavy rainfall and possibly thunderstorms are forecast. Temperatures will reach a high near 75 degrees and a low of 61 degrees.

Friday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and cloudy weather throughout the day, NWS said. Temperatures will reach a high of 74 and a low of 56 degrees.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, though it should be partly sunny with a high near 69 and a low around 55.

Sunday, Fourth of July: Mostly sunny weather with highs near 77 degrees and lows near 56 degrees.

Monday: Sunny weather with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 63 degrees.

