Philadelphians pen 'ode' to the end of SEPTA paper transfers

Paper transfers officially ended yesterday, July 31, and while many people have embraced this change, one Philadelphian took to Reddit to post, “An ode to paper transfers (RIP)."

He writes:

“Oh, paper transfer.

For just only a dollar,

I take a new bus.

fingers snapping”

This memoriam was greeted with solidarity as the posters essentially turned the thread into a smoky basement lounge filled with black berets and deep, yet cool thoughts.



“Can you spare a little change so I can get on the bus?

I just need forty cents for a transfer I don’t want a fuss.

My car broke down, I’m from out of town,

My chicken I get from Crown.”

While you can still pay fare in cash, the transfers will only be available through the SEPTA Key Card. In order to use the transfer, all you have to do is tap the card when boarding, and as long as you tap the card a second time within 90 minutes of the first ride, you will be charged the normal $1 transfer fee.

While some may find it hard to part with the paper transfers SEPTA has provided over the years, others are embracing the change. One Redditor put it best:

“Paper transfer

so cool

I used you everyday

in middle school

You let me ride

the 20 bus

to get me home

from Benjamin Rush

Paper transfer

never overlook

Now you mark my place

in my favorite book.”

