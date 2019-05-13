American Airlines aids service from Philly to Colorado ski resort

Travelers looking to plan a ski trip in Colorado this coming winter will have a new direct option from Philadelphia International Airport.

American Airlines announced this month it will add seasonal service from Philadelphia to Vail, Colorado, where one of the state's premier ski resorts is located.

“American has a robust schedule from Philadelphia to warm weather destinations for snow birds; the new service to Vail will provide a convenient travel option to those who prefer skiing and winter activities in one of America’s best resorts,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “American’s continued efforts to expand its network reach from PHL is good news for travelers in the region and beyond.”

Vail will become the airport's seventh new domestic destination from American Airlines in 2019. The non-stop flights out of PHL will begin December 21.

Adding a direct flight from Philadelphia to Vail will also put skiing enthusiasts in closer range to other hotspots, including Breckinridge and Copper Mountain, than they are when they land in Denver.

“As part of our continued efforts to develop a leading route network connecting more people and places across the globe, American Airlines is excited to add seasonal winter service between Philadelphia and Vail, Colorado,” said Jim Moses, American Airlines vice president of PHL Hub Operations. “The weekly flight provides customers looking to enjoy the snow easy access to one of the country’s most well-known ski destinations.”