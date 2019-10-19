'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he doesn't like the Phillie Phanatic

October 19, 2019
Philadelphia Phillies fans already have it bad enough: they have to watch the division rival Washington Nationals play in the World Series and they currently don't have a manager for their favorite team.
The last thing anyone needed was for "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek to pour salt on the wound.
On Friday evening, Trebek let it slip that he's not a fan of the Phillie Phanatic, the lovable Galapagos Island native who found a home in Philadelphia many moons ago.
Alex Trebek is a Phillie Phanatic hater pic.twitter.com/b2m2Wxz2mq— Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 18, 2019
Next thing he's going to tell us is he hates puppies, Lucky Charms, grandmas, sunsets, non-Canadian bacon and Mario Kart.
The Phillies were taken aback by Trebek's blasphemy.
We’ll take “how could you” for $2000, Alex. https://t.co/ZRnmZ1CL9V— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 19, 2019
In the past, "Jeopardy!" has paid homage to the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII and Nick Foles getting MVP honors. One man recently placed a wager in honor of the game's final score. This was just a gratuitous, deadpan shot at the Phanatic.
What does Alex Trebek have against the Philly Phanatic? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/vIi8vVNLDG— Elizabeth Sublinsky (@bethsublinsky) October 19, 2019
"I'm not a fan of the Philly Phanatic"— Count Dougula (@ImTheVoiceMastr) October 18, 2019
Well screw you too, Trebek!
Well Alex Trebek doesn’t like the Phillie Phanatic and now my heart is broken 😢. @Jeopardy @Phillies— kathpages (@kathpages) October 19, 2019
Did Alex Trebek just step to the Phillies Phanatic because DAMN YOU TREBEK— Amy Z. Quinn (@AmyZQuinn) October 18, 2019
Trebek did say he likes the Phillies, so he's not completely irredeemable.
Still, as others have pointed out, we may need to bring in reinforcements.
Trebek just said he isn’t a fan of the Phillie Phanatic. We need Gritty to pay the Jeopardy host a visit.— Drew McQuade (@creekmud) October 18, 2019