Phillies could have home-field advantage for the rest of the playoffs

Yes, we know, the Phillies' "home-field advantage" is obviously their incredible fans, who propelled the team to six home runs and a 10-2 bashing of the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS Wednesday to move to one win away from advancing to the NLCS for a second straight year.

But it's possible — and even likely — that they'll be able to control their own destiny in front of their own fans as they look to avenge their 2022 World Series loss.

After having two home games in the Wild Card round (and beating the Marlins) the Phillies could benefit from the top seeds losing and some good luck.

The Phillies entered the postseason as the top Wild Card and the 4-seed in the NL. With five days off between rounds for the four teams with byes, the Braves, Dodgers, and Orioles all faltered — or are on the brink of faltering — to lower seeds. Only the Astros are looking good, leading the Twins 2-1 after three games.

Here's how things will shake out for the Phillies if they are able to wrap things up with the Braves in Games 4 or 5 and advance to the NLCS.

• The Phillies will have home-field advantage in Games 1 and 2 — next Monday and Tuesday — of the NLCS against the Diamondbacks. Arizona is the No. 6 seed in the playoff field. They would also be home for a possible Game 6 and 7. Arizona shocked the 2-seeded Dodgers with a three-game sweep.

• The Phillies will have home-field advantage in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series if their opponent is the Astros. The Phillies and Astros each had 90 wins in 2023, but the Phils won an early season series 2-1. Who could have guessed that that would be the breaker for a World Series rematch? The Phillies would also be home for a possible Game 6 and 7.



• The Phillies would not have home-field advantage if their World Series opponent is the Rangers. It seems like ages ago, but the Phillies opened the regular season in Texas and were swept by the Rangers. Ironically, the Rangers, too, won 90 games but would have four home games in that potential matchup.



Philadelphia has the best home record of any current MLB team in their current ballpark in the postseason all-time. Wednesday's 10-2 win lifted the Phils to a 25-11 mark at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies came really close to their third world title last fall. If things shape up in their corner for the rest of their postseason slate, Red October could yield a Parade in November.

