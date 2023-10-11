Instant observations: Bryce Harper hits two homers, Phillies one win from closing out Braves

Bryce Harper took it personally. So did his teammates.

That's what happened Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Bryce Harper hit two home runs in Game 3 after Orlando Arcia made fun of him after Game 2 and the ballgame wasn't even close, as the Phillies' offense pounded Atlanta 10-2 — thanks to six home runs — to take a 2-1 NLDS series lead.

The Phillies can advance to their second straight National League Championship series with a win tomorrow night in South Philly. But before that, here's a look at the good, the bad and a nod to the Phillies ridiculous fans from a Game 3 that belongs up there with some great postseason wins:

The good

• Man, if anyone wants to lose their hearing just spend 30 seconds sitting in Citizens Bank Park when someone hits a home run in a playoff game. South Jersey needed ear plugs in the bottom of the third, when Nick Castellanos blasted a homer to the left field stands to tie a slow paced game at 1-apiece. (Castellanos added a second homer in the eighth for good measure).



• But it got even louder. Because Bryce Harper did this:

Maybe don't trash talk this guy? Harper's three-run bomb put Philly up 4-1 and the frenzied crowd was probably loud enough to reach the Jersey shore.

You probably want to see it again.