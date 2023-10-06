Braves mascot insults Phillie Phanatic, Phillies fans retaliate online

When will the world learn that Philadelphia isn't to be trifled with?

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper, who was introduced in 2018, took to an official Braves-sanction Twitter (or X...) account and posted about Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Phillies in the NLDS:

Naturally, Phillies fans saw that and decided to get in on the chirping with a post coming from local online personality Eric Fink:

Blooper then decided to attack the mentality of Philly fans, which is like poking a bear with a stick for some foolish reason:

When called out for looking like like a dumb copy of the iconic Phillie Phanatic, Blooper then decided to run his mouth about the greatest mascot in all of sports:

The flood gates then opened up:

When reached for comment, Fink had the following to say regarding Blooper: Dollar store Phanatic is nothing more than a cheap knockoff trying to make himself relevant, but like the Braves, he will learn that you do not mess with the city of Philadelphia. Phils in four. Blooper, your days are numbered. I ask again... how many times does Philadelphia need to teach these people a lesson?

The posts continue to pour in: