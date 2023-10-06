Braves mascot insults Phillie Phanatic, Phillies fans retaliate online

October 06, 2023
When will the world learn that Philadelphia isn't to be trifled with?
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper, who was introduced in 2018, took to an official Braves-sanction Twitter (or X...) account and posted about Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Phillies in the NLDS:
Naturally, Phillies fans saw that and decided to get in on the chirping with a post coming from local online personality Eric Fink:
til your death https://t.co/Lz340UptYI— RED OCTOBER Von Bro Dude (@ericjfink) October 6, 2023
Blooper then decided to attack the mentality of Philly fans, which is like poking a bear with a stick for some foolish reason:
my favorite thing about Philly fans is how well adjusted they are, probably the most even keel fanbase out there https://t.co/UIHKBe0xhp— Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023
When called out for looking like like a dumb copy of the iconic Phillie Phanatic, Blooper then decided to run his mouth about the greatest mascot in all of sports:
I get that the Phanatic is an OG but his last highlight was recorded with a flash bulb, it’s shocking you guys hate Dallas so much because you relive Phanatic’s glory days the same way they relive their super bowls https://t.co/bRHDq6hV8k— Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023
The flood gates then opened up:
Me and the boys rolling up to dip on @BlooperBraves pic.twitter.com/rQcWqdhy03— RED OCTOBER Von Bro Dude (@ericjfink) October 6, 2023
The Braves mascot, literally a sentient pair of Dockers slacks, has joined the chat— Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) October 6, 2023
We broke the intern that has to pretend he’s a mascot on the internet and the series hasn’t even started yet https://t.co/nXjfwMjL3G— Mike Bradley (@RealMikeBradley) October 6, 2023
Playoffs don’t really begin until Philly fans start telling the other team’s mascot he’s going to burn in hell— Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 6, 2023
blooper if he shows up to philly wednesday pic.twitter.com/ndQ6wQ6p2h— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) October 6, 2023
When reached for comment, Fink had the following to say regarding Blooper:
Dollar store Phanatic is nothing more than a cheap knockoff trying to make himself relevant, but like the Braves, he will learn that you do not mess with the city of Philadelphia. Phils in four. Blooper, your days are numbered.
I ask again... how many times does Philadelphia need to teach these people a lesson?
