More Sports:

October 06, 2023

Braves mascot insults Phillie Phanatic, Phillies fans retaliate online

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper tried to troll Phillies fans on social media. The Philly faithful fought back after he tried talk smack on the Phanatic.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Braves-Mascot-Blooper Dale Zanine/for PhillyVoice

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper tried to pick a fight with Phillies fans on X/Twitter ahead of the NLDS. The creature was not prepared for the blowback.

When will the world learn that Philadelphia isn't to be trifled with?

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper, who was introduced in 2018, took to an official Braves-sanction Twitter (or X...) account and posted about Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Phillies in the NLDS:

Naturally, Phillies fans saw that and decided to get in on the chirping with a post coming from local online personality Eric Fink:

Blooper then decided to attack the mentality of Philly fans, which is like poking a bear with a stick for some foolish reason:

When called out for looking like like a dumb copy of the iconic Phillie Phanatic, Blooper then decided to run his mouth about the greatest mascot in all of sports:

The flood gates then opened up:

The posts continue to pour in:

When reached for comment, Fink had the following to say regarding Blooper:

Dollar store Phanatic is nothing more than a cheap knockoff trying to make himself relevant, but like the Braves, he will learn that you do not mess with the city of Philadelphia. Phils in four. Blooper, your days are numbered.

I ask again... how many times does Philadelphia need to teach these people a lesson?

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Braves

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

Investigations

West Reading chocolate factory failed to evacuate workers before explosion despite gas leak warnings, OSHA says
RM Palmer Explosion OSHA

Healthy Eating

Struggling to stick to a vegetarian diet? Blame your genes
Vegetarian Diet Genes

Sponsored

Eagles-Rams Week 5 injury report, with analysis
100423CooperKupp

Weekend

'Mean Girls,' Mutt Strut and apple cider doughnuts: Your weekend guide to things to do
apple cider donuts

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved