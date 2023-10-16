Instant observations: Early home runs, Wheeler gem give Phillies another series lead

What felt like an easy cruise to victory became a little too close for comfort Monday night, but the Phillies held on, 5-3, to take their third early series lead this postseason.

Ahead 1-0 in the NLCS, the Phillies flexed all the muscles that got them here, including bombs, small ball and power pitching. Before we get ready to do it all again on Tuesday in South Philly, here's a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of a series opener that got the job done:

The good

• One pitch, 1-0 Phils. The sleeping giant that is Kyle Schwarber hit an absolute bullet home run to right field, welcoming Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen to Phillies postseason baseball. The crowd was alive and well.



Not many objects travel at 117 MPH, by the way:

But for some reason, Bryce Harper home runs are always the loudest, and after a line out from Trea Turner, Harper went deep to basically the same spot. It was five pitches and a 2-0 lead for the Fightins — with a mound conference for the shaken up D-backs in record time.

Oh, yeah, also happy 31st birthday to that guy.

• Nick Castellanos hit ANOTHER home run in the second inning. We're going to cover that in a little bit. But holy crap, that's five in three games now. Remember all those years prior to 2022 when everyone was confused as to why the Phillies were not hitting home runs in hitter friendly Citizens Bank Park? Maybe they were saving them?

• J.T. Realmuto was working his way out of a mini-funk and came out the other end in the fifth inning as the Phillies added yet another run playing small ball. With all the home runs it's easy to forget there are other ways to manufacture offense. The catcher's RBI single plated Harper, who reached on a walk and advanced on a wild pitch. A 5-0 lead and Wheeler dealing had the best possible vibes midway through this contest.



• Zack Wheeler elicited eight strikeouts, had 17 very notable swing and misses from Arizona hitters in Game 1, and had crisp lively stuff all evening. He played the role of ace to a 'T.' As he often does, manager Rob Thomson decided to lean on his deep bullpen, pulling Wheeler after six innings. The righty threw in the mid 90s all night, gave up just three hits and needed 81 pitches to record 18 outs.

One more note on just how underrated Wheeler has been in the postseason:

He also has the lowest opponent batting average in postseason history, slightly better than Mariano Rivera and is in the top five in lowest opponent OPS and slugging percentage over a playoff career.

• One last bullet to give props to Phillies' closer Craig Kimbrel, who surrendered a walk in the ninth to make things interesting but got a dramatic game-ending double play to clinch the 'W.'

