October 16, 2023

McGillin's brings back red beer to celebrate Phillies' playoff run

The historic Center City tavern first served the special drink during the team's World Series appearance last year

McGillin's is now serving red beer in honor of the Phillies' postseason run. Above, Chris Mullins Sr. and Christopher Mullins Jr., co-owners of McGillin’s.

Phillies fans can sip on a Red October-inspired brew at McGillin's Olde Ale House throughout the team's postseason run.

Philadelphia's oldest continuously operating tavern began serving beer dyed red on Monday, just in time for the start of the Phillies' National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MORE: Phillies overalls are trending this postseason — and it all started with a DM to Garrett Stubbs

The red-dyed Bud Light costs $4.50 for a pint and $10.50 for a pitcher. The bar, which will show playoff games on TVs located on both of its floors, has introduced several other celebratory Phillies-themed food and drink specials. 

Made with vanilla vodka, the "Philli-tini" is mixed with pineapple and cranberry juices and garnished with a red-sugar rim and an orange wedge. The "Phanatic Drop" contains Jim Beam whiskey, apple liqueur and hard cider, while the "High Hopes" has gin, bitters, tonic and a lime-wedge garnish. Hungry fans can chow down on a special shepherd's pie decorated with the Phillies' logo.

While the Center City bar has previously colored its beers green for the Eagles and blue for Villanova's basketball team, this is just the second time in McGillin's 163-year history that it has served red beer. The first time was last October, when the Phillies made it to the World Series and eventually lost to the Astros. Hopefully fans can raise their glasses of red beer to a championship win this time around.

The Phillies begin their NLCS campaign against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 8:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. McGillin's, located at 1310 Drury St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

