More Sports:

May 10, 2024

Phillies' June 23 game moved to 11:35 AM on Roku as part of MLB's streaming deal

The Roku Channel is a free app that will allow Phillies fans' to watch their NLCS rematch with the Diamondbacks on streaming devices.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Phillie-Phanatic-2023 Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports

Get ready to fire up Roku, Phillies fans.

What's better than Sunday afternoon baseball? Well, Major League Baseball is hoping you'll say Sunday morning baseball.

A June 23 NLCS rematch between the Phillies and Diamondbacks has been moved from an early afternoon start to an 11:35 AM. first pitch. 

The move is a part of the sport's larger switch to streaming platforms, as this game will air on Roku. Previous Sunday morning baseball games had aired on the Peacock platform. 

Roku is a free app, which means fans will not have to pay to watch the game at least, but will need a streaming device or a corresponding smart television where the Roku app can be downloaded. 

Regarding watching its content, Roku's website says the following regarding The Roku Channel... "Add The Roku Channel to any Roku streaming device, compatible Samsung Smart TV, or compatible Amazon Fire TV device or watch on TheRokuChannel.com or on the Roku mobile app."

Coincidentally, the Phillies' Friday night game that series will be a streaming-exclusive game as well, airing on Apple TV+. 

If you thought it was a pain to find the Phils game on Apple TV+ or Peacock, Rob Manfred and the gang have opened a whole new can of worms...

MORE: Citizen Bank Park crowds are rocking in 2024

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Roku

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Entrance

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip

Just In

Must Read

Government

Police clear out Kensington homeless encampment; advocates frustrated with the process
Kensington encampment clearing

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Addiction

A new Jefferson Health program offers holistic approach to treating addiction
Bridge Program

Podcast

Jason Kelce on Netflix's Tom Brady roast: 'I really don't get it'
Kelce Brady Roast

Phillies

For Phillies, key to winning NL East is simple
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Teammates

Food & Drink

A giant pink bus is hosting tea parties while giving tours of Philly
tea around town philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved