Phillies' June 23 game moved to 11:35 AM on Roku as part of MLB's streaming deal

What's better than Sunday afternoon baseball? Well, Major League Baseball is hoping you'll say Sunday morning baseball.

A June 23 NLCS rematch between the Phillies and Diamondbacks has been moved from an early afternoon start to an 11:35 AM. first pitch.

The move is a part of the sport's larger switch to streaming platforms, as this game will air on Roku. Previous Sunday morning baseball games had aired on the Peacock platform.

Roku is a free app, which means fans will not have to pay to watch the game at least, but will need a streaming device or a corresponding smart television where the Roku app can be downloaded.

Regarding watching its content, Roku's website says the following regarding The Roku Channel... "Add The Roku Channel to any Roku streaming device, compatible Samsung Smart TV, or compatible Amazon Fire TV device or watch on TheRokuChannel.com or on the Roku mobile app."

Coincidentally, the Phillies' Friday night game that series will be a streaming-exclusive game as well, airing on Apple TV+.

If you thought it was a pain to find the Phils game on Apple TV+ or Peacock, Rob Manfred and the gang have opened a whole new can of worms...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader