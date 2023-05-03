Phillie Phanatic fulfills a Super Bowl bet in Kansas City

The Phanatic is a mascot of his word.

While the Phillies were out in Los Angeles, the Phanatic had to make a trip of his own this week, flying over to Kansas City to fulfill a bet he made with Royals mascot Sluggerr ahead of the Super Bowl back in February.

With the Eagles and Chiefs both set to face off, the wager was that the baseball mascot for the losing city would have to visit the other, work an event, then pose for a photo at the ballpark with the Super Bowl's final score, and well...

Still a bit of pain there, but gotta give props to the Andy Reid impersonator. That was a nice touch.

At the end of the day, the bet was all harmless fun and a rare chance for another market to see another mascot – the most iconic one in baseball I might add.

The Phanatic will be back in Philadelphia this weekend, and so will the Phillies to face the Red Sox for a three-game set, with Bryce Harper back in the lineup after an almost impossibly fast return from Tommy John surgery.

They're after the World Series, and the Eagles, after an excellent draft, are on a mission of their own to make it back, hoping to swing any friendly Super Bowl wagers the other way next time.

The video of the Phanatic and Sluggerrr setting the terms back in February:

I'm just wondering why Sluggerrr's phone is so huge.

