More Sports:

May 03, 2023

Phillie Phanatic fulfills a Super Bowl bet in Kansas City

The Phanatic visited Royals mascot Sluggerrr in Kansas City Tuesday to fulfill an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl wager from February.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Eagles
USATSI_20545645.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The Phanatic made a trip out to Kansas City this week to fulfill a Super Bowl bet.

The Phanatic is a mascot of his word. 

While the Phillies were out in Los Angeles, the Phanatic had to make a trip of his own this week, flying over to Kansas City to fulfill a bet he made with Royals mascot Sluggerr ahead of the Super Bowl back in February. 

With the Eagles and Chiefs both set to face off, the wager was that the baseball mascot for the losing city would have to visit the other, work an event, then pose for a photo at the ballpark with the Super Bowl's final score, and well...

Still a bit of pain there, but gotta give props to the Andy Reid impersonator. That was a nice touch.

At the end of the day, the bet was all harmless fun and a rare chance for another market to see another mascot – the most iconic one in baseball I might add. 

The Phanatic will be back in Philadelphia this weekend, and so will the Phillies to face the Red Sox for a three-game set, with Bryce Harper back in the lineup after an almost impossibly fast return from Tommy John surgery

They're after the World Series, and the Eagles, after an excellent draft, are on a mission of their own to make it back, hoping to swing any friendly Super Bowl wagers the other way next time. 

The video of the Phanatic and Sluggerrr setting the terms back in February:

I'm just wondering why Sluggerrr's phone is so huge.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Eagles Philadelphia Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl Sluggerrr MLB Kansas City Royals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man wanted for sexual assault near Penn, Drexel campuses, police say
Sexual Assault West Philly

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Adult Health

Loneliness epidemic affects half of American adults, but there are many ways to get connected
Loneliness Surgeon General

Sixers

Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, breaking through with his best season ever
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Blazers-Game-Winner

Music

Jonas Brothers to play Wells Fargo Center in September as part of 'The Tour'
Jonas Brothers tour

Food & Drink

El Merkury is giving away free churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary
El Merkury giveaway

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved