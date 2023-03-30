WATCH: Phillies drop hype video to make you to run through a wall

It's Opening Day, Philadelphia.

Come 4:05 p.m. ET, people will start slacking off the last hour of the work day and have their whole focus shift to the beginning of the Phillies' defense of the National League pennant.

To hold fans over until their matchup with the Texas Rangers, the Phillies have dropped their 2023 hype video. Prepare to be jacked up:

It was pretty good! There's nothing a Philadelphian loves more than being told how great Philly is. The team's marketing staff played it well.

My three favorite lines in it...

“We’re done dancing on our own because we’re looking to dance on Broad Street.”

“We’re going to defend that banner, but we’re fighting for a bigger one.”

“When you enter a fight, it helps to have 46,000 in your corner and 26 beside you.”

My favorite random shot of South Philadelphia scenery in it? That dusty hotel across the street from the Penrose Diner while the camera focuses on the 1980 and 2008 World Series banners.

I didn't know who was narrating this video but, according to the Phillies themselves, it's actually backup catcher Garrett Stubbs. While that may seem odd on the surface, he is the Phillie who made their iconic playoff playlist last fall which included the remix of "Dancing on My Own."

Hey, there's a big black sky over Arlington, Texas today in the form of this Phillies squad.

