Michael Lorenzen's Vans cleats get sent to Baseball Hall of Fame after no-hitter

Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter will be immortalized in Cooperstown with maybe the most unique pair of cleats it's ever received.

Following Wednesday night's 7-0 Phillies win over Washington and their newest pitcher's successful 124-pitch no-hit bid, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced that it would be taking in Lorenzen's white custom Vans spikes to commemorate the 14th no-hitter thrown in Philadelphia franchise history.

The Vans, which got reworked from a skater shoe into a baseball cleat, have become a Lorenzen signature of sorts, as he had them in matching Angels and then Tigers colors for his conversion into a starter over the past two years and also for his trip to the All-Star Game last month in Seattle's corresponding colors.



When he was acquired by the Phillies from Detroit at the trade deadline, he brought the look over, but this time in all white to go with the red pinstripes.

Now, after only his second start with the Phillies and just his first at Citizens Bank Park, he's already going to need a new pair.

“I've got to get a new pair for sure,” Lorenzen said postgame (via MLB.com). “I mean, those are my only pair. We need to make another pair as soon as possible.”



And maybe he can work a little red in there now. The sidestripe would be a good spot for that, but either way, no-hitters and unique style are the exact type of things a contending club needs as a postseason push enters its home stretch.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports